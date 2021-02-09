Kylie Jenner always calls Caitlyn Jenner “Dad”!

Kylie Jenner has a deep respect for Caitlyn Jenner. In fact, the American influencer continues to call the former sportsman Dad.

This Saturday, February 6, Caitlyn Jenner posted a new video on her YouTube channel. The young woman invited her daughter, Kylie Jenner, to have her make-up done with Kylie Cosmetics products.

In 2015, Bruce Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair as a woman. “Call me Caitlyn,” the women’s magazine cover read.

After years of struggling with a body, he couldn’t stand, Bruce Jenner, became Caitlyn Jenner. More fulfilled than ever, Kylie Jenner’s dad proudly displays his transidestness

This weekend, Kylie Jenner’s dad let his daughter make her up in a new video posted on Caitlyn Jenner’s YouTube channel. The opportunity for the two young women to meet each other.

“We’ve been talking about it all our life. We kept this special moment for you guys because this will be the first time I’ve made up my dad. Stormi’s mother said. While her dad has become a wife, Kylie still wants to consider him his daddy.

“Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you Dad. I know we had a conversation a few years ago, and you agreed that we would continue to call you Dad. What do you think of that now? asked the influencer. And Caitlyn Jenner’s response was very clear.

Kylie Jenner’s dad said, “Some people say, ‘Oh, you’re the mother.’ No, I’m not. I am the father, and I have always been the father. I will be their father until the day they die, or I will die.” Tender confessions that have moved Users on YouTube.

KYLIE JENNER AND CAITLYN JENNER SPEAK WITH OPEN HEARTS ON YOUTUBE

During her physical transformation, Caitlyn Jenner told the press that her family had a hard time accepting their dad’s new look. Today, relations are in good shape.

In an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him and Her, Caitlyn Jenner made revelations about it. “Kendall has her stuff while Kylie… I had dinner at her house last night. We try to do this once a week or once every fortnight.” So you’ll understand, so the Jenner family is very close-knit.

Caitlyn Jenner was keen to point out that her daughter Kendall did not speak often about her dad. “She’s a little more discreet. But we’re still very close, it’s just harder to understand it,” the former reality TV star said.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stormi Webster’s mom said she’s been even closer to her dad since he became a woman. “My father and I are close. It was hard not to keep in touch for a while, but I see it every week,” she confessed.