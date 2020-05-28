Kylie Jenner and Cardi B beaten : Meghan Markle elected personality of the most influential of the mode in 2019

Meghan Markle has been elected personality of the most influential in the world of fashion in 2019, according to the classification of the Lyst Index. The duchess of Sussex surpassing Kylie Jenner.

Cardi B and Kylie Jenner topped at the pole by… Meghan Markle ! The duchess of Sussex was sacred personality of the most influential in the world of fashion in 2019, according to the ranking not establish the Lyst Index, ranking quarterly of the brands and fashion articles the most popular. Meghan Markle surpassing Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire in the world, which proved a massive hit with his brand Kylie Cosmetics. It turns out that the outfits and pieces worn by the wife of prince Harry have been the subject of research which have recorded an increase of + 216 % over the past year. To dress like the duchess, viewers are ready for anything !

A nice progression for Meghan Markle. In 2018, the year of his marriage with the prince Harryit ranked third, coming behind Kylie Jenner. After it was ranked the rapper american Cardi B. The star has plummeted in the rankings, coming in now at the fifth place, overtaken by the young Billie Eilish, who burst onto the screen at only 17 years old.

Kate Middleton is class far behind

The outfits worn by Meghan Markle during his visit to the diplomatic in Africa have been the subject of numerous investigations. The 5 dresses she has worn have boosted the research for this style of dress similar to 45%, and the dress of the brand Club Monaco’s reach on the occasion of his meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, his little Archie in the arm, was out of stock… in less than 24 hours ! Same effect for the skirt J Crew, which has seen its sales soar. Thank You Meghan Markle !

His sister-in-law, the duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis not it a place in the top 3, even if her outfits are also reviewed. In fact, the wife of prince William is class for his part in the eleventh position of the Lyst Index. In 2017, however, it was part of the top 10. Meghan Markle would she be eclipsed ?

