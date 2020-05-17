Kylie Jenner and Drake are in a relationship, but it is complicated

Kylie Jenner and Drake have been seen together on several occasions since the separation of the latter with Travis Scott, but it is more complicated than you think.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the father of Stormi, have confirmed that they had broken up in October 2019, but ensure that they remained on good terms for their daughter.



Since then, the rumors about the love life of Kylie have been many. Some swore to have seen with her ex, Tyga, but the main stakeholder was denied soon this ragot.

It is then with Drake that Kylie has been linked in the media.

The pair have been seen together flirting at a party hosted by Drake in October. Since Kylie and her live very close, is likely.

Their flirting would be transformed into the relationship at the Halloween party of Kylie and, since then, they would be of a non-official way.

They are friends for a very long time, because Drake had been hired by Kris Jenner to offer a performance during the 16e anniversary of Kylie. According to multiple sources, Drake has always had a little something to Kylie, but he dared not of course admit his crush since she was in a relationship with Travis.

These same sources explained to the magazine Us Weekly that the whole thing was very complicated because Kylie is a mother and that Drake does not necessarily become a father-in-law.

In addition, they do not want to risk their friendship, so they would opt for a relationship without strings, for the moment!

We will follow this story very closely…