Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are bad and radines in real life ? A former waitress of balance

If we are to believe the revelations of a former waitress, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin also means that radines in real life.

Costume Drama in Hollywood ! While Kylie Jenner has recently been accused of failing to pay their suppliers, which is found again in the heart of the agitation. In fact, a former waitress named Julia Carolan was amused to observe his interactions with the stars in real life. And to believe in his confidences more cash than ever, the one with the influenceuse of 22 years was very special. In a video shared on the platform TikTokthe ex-employee who worked for Nobu – a japanese restaurant chic de New York, do not hesitate to swing in to the greed of the star of reality tv : “She was nice, but she gave me a $ 20 tip on a bill of a dinner of 500 dollars. Make what you want of this information. For that reason, I give it a 2 out of 10.” But the young woman stood there, in his revelations.

Later, Julia Carolan explained his experience with Hailey Baldwin : “It’s going to be controversial, but I have met with her several times and each time, it was not pleasant. I really wanted to like it, but I have to give him a 3.5 on 10. I’m sorry.” Saddened by this description, the woman Justin Bieber has responded in the comments apologizing profusely for his attitude. “I stumbled across this video and wanted to tell you that I am very sorry if I gave the wrong impression or if I did something wrong. This is not my intention.” she wrote, and added that he would like to meet with him in person to thank him for having put in its place. A response welcomed by the users of the internet. For its part, Kylie Jenner could soon see their sextape of dissemination on the web, has not responded to these allegations.