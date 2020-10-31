KYLIE JENNER AND HER SQUAD TURNED INTO THE POWER RANGERS FOR HALLOWEEN

Kylie Jenner and her squad started celebrating Halloween early, turning into the sexy version of the Power Rangers.

‘ go power rangers ‘, wrote the make-up mogul in the caption of the video shared on Instagram, where she presents their crazy group disguise.

' go power rangers ', wrote the make-up mogul in the caption of the video shared on Instagram, where she presents their crazy group disguise.

Kylie effortlessly transformed into the red Power Rangers, Stassie Karanikolaou sported a spectacular pink Power Ranger, while Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel perfectly channeled the Blue Power Ranger. Model Sofia Villarroel is wow in the role of the Yellow Power Ranger, finally the record company Carter Gregory is the Black Power Ranger.

We never imagined that the characters of one of the most famous children’s series could be so sexy. Still, Kylie and her BFFs succeeded, stripping a lot of fabric from the iconic ones and adding killer stilettos to the boots.

View this post on Instagram rangers unite A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

The result is amazing, but knowing how much effort Kylie always puts into planning her Halloween costumes, it doesn’t surprise us at all.

Indeed, we are sure that this costume will be only the first of a long series, especially since the night of the 31st is yet to arrive. Of course, we can’t wait to find out how she’ll wow us with her next disguise!