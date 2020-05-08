Kylie Jenner and Kendall dancing on the Justin Bieber !

At each appearance, Kylie Jenner and Kendall made her an overnight sensation on the web. On Instagram, they have danced on Justin Bieber !

Then they are confined to, Kylie Jenner and Kendall continue to entertain their audience. Therefore, they have unveiled a dance on the new music of Justin Bieber ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

This is now over a month and several weeks as a large part of the globe is in containment. And no one is spared !

Not even the royal family of England ! Neither the companies or the production companies … So naturally, the celebrities will motivate them to cheer up their fans.

And for good reason ! The health crisis is so severe that it scares ! All the more that internet users get bored a lot ! But fear not ! The end of the tunnel is near.

In France, the déconfinement is therefore scheduled for Monday, may 11 ... It might make everything funny ! Because the citizens have lost their freedom !

It is therefore necessary to keep morale high. Suddenly, the celebrities give themselves body and soul to entertain their audience.

And that is precisely the case of Kylie Jenner and Kendall who have found a solution ! Well, yes ! The sisters Jenner are more present than ever on social networks.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall : Their dance is unanimously

Kylie Jenner and her sister do not hesitate to share their routine that appeals to a lot of their subscribers. And they have made a surprise to their community.

In effect, therefore, they have proven their beautiful complicity, improvising a dance on the new music of Justin Bieber ! The video is so nice to see that an account fan has, therefore, been shared with the following caption :

“Here’s a clip of the dance of Kylie Jenner and Kendall. They have danced on new music from Ariana Grande and Justin “Stuck with U”. The song is available on Youtube. “

And one thing is for sure ! Users validate completely this funny dance. Kendall is very flexible, and Kylie Jenner is doing also very good.

The comments are very positive :” You are too cute ! “

