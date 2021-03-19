Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are having fun on YouTube and it’s hilarious!

Kylie Jenner has just released a new video on her YouTube channel! She has fun in front of the camera with her sister Kendall Jenner.

To the delight of her millions of fans, Kylie Jenner has just released a new video on YouTube. After drinking alcohol, she tries to put on makeup with her big sister Kendall Jenner!

Very active on the Web, Kylie Jenner makes the happiness of her millions of fans. And for good reason! With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

Between the sublime photos of her shoots, fashion and beauty tips, the little moments with her loved ones, and the hilarious videos, there’s plenty to do.

Internet users follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, especially through social networks. It must be said that the 23-year-old spends a good part of her time there.

With more than 220 million followers on Instagram, she emerged as one of the most popular and influential stars in the world. That’s all it is!

Less active on YouTube, Kylie Jenner still has a very nice score of 10 million subscribers. In fact, she has just fed her account with a new exclusive video!

Yes, you did. Completely stuffed with whiskey and tequila, she tries to put on makeup with her big sister Kendall Jenner.

The two stars have fun and then once again make their millions of fans die laughing on the famous platform.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Kylie Jenner made a big announcement on her Instagram account. She has just released a new video on YouTube!

She is then seen posing alongside her older sister Kendall Jenner, with funny make-up. You’d think they made up with their eyes closed…

And we’re not far from it! Indeed, the two very big American stars tried to get ready after drinking a few glasses of whiskey and tequila.

Yes, you did. This gives rise to a hilarious sequence that seems to have pleased internet users a lot. The video has already racked up nearly 4 million views!

In front of the camera, the many bottles in the background, Kylie Jenner and her big sister Kendall Jenner are having fun with their makeup palettes.

And the result is to die of laughter. Hilarious, the many fans of the duo then once again reacted en masse on YouTube. They still can’t get over it!

It must be said that it is really very funny. We let you discover their latest video available on the famous platform. But beware, alcohol abuse is dangerous to health.