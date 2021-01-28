Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner start selling alcohol?

It’s the rumor that’s freaking out the web! Kylie Jenner and Kendall are reportedly creating an alcohol brand! We’re telling you everything!

This is news that may please Kylie Jenner fans! Indeed, according to several rumors, the star is considering creating an alcohol brand with her sister Kendall Jenner.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is a true businesswoman. Indeed, the maid has many successful brands at the top of its 23 years.

The young mom first started in makeup with Kylie Cosmetics. And its products then shook up the world of beauty!

The bomb, therefore, decided to surf its success and create other companies in the beauty sector. She has launched a Kylie Skin skincare range and also perfumes with Kim Kardashian. Incredible!

Kylie Jenner’s fortune is estimated at more than $900 million thanks to her many businesses. And obviously, the star hasn’t said her last word yet!

Indeed, the It-girl is reportedly starting a new business with her sister Kendall Jenner. And this time, the two stars plan to tackle a new market: spirits!

A surfer made a strange discovery by analyzing the latest photos of the duo. The latter is therefore categorical: the two bombs prepare the arrival of a new brand of tequila!

IS KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL ABOUT TO BE AT THE HELM OF A NEW BRAND OF TEQUILA?

The user shared her theory on the social network Tik Tok. The latter showed many of Kylie Jenner and Kendall with an unknown bottle of alcohol named 818 Alejo.

According to the young woman, the sisters are therefore developing their own tequila. She explains, “I found out. This tequila does not exist. I looked at it. I think it’s Kylie’s new tequila coming out soon.”

The young woman shows a lot of evidence to support it. First of all, Kylie Jenner and her sister keep showing up with this mysterious bottle. A way to create a craze before the announcement of their new business?

Even more surprising, Kendall Jenner would have already mentioned the arrival of a secret project. The supermodel posed while drinking a glass of alcohol with a mysterious legend.

The sulfurous brunette then announced: “This is what we drink. But we have no right to tell anyone. So rare connected! ». It’s enough to ask questions!

So, are Kylie Jenner and her sister really creating the brand 818 Alejo? The mystery remains! So far, the stars have not reacted to this crazy rumor that swells on the web.

One thing is for sure, the two sisters are likely to be immensely successful if this project comes to light.