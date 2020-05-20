Kylie Jenner and Kendall work together with the brand Jennyfer !

The brand Jennyfer launches a new collection in collaboration with Kylie Jenner and Kendall… The fans of the two stars are the angels !

Surprise ! Kylie Jenner and Kendall launch a limited-edition collection with the brand Jennyfer ! MCE TV tells you more !

After Léna Situations, The Doll Beauty, Eva Queen and Mayadorable… It is the turn of Kylie Jenner and Kendall collaborate with the brand Jennyfer… or rather Don’t Call me Jennifer ! In effect, 9 articles are now available exclusively on the website of the brand ! Parts that must check out like hotcakes!

In effect, the account Instagram of Jennifer has posted a picture of Kendall and Kylie Jenner dressed in a total look from the new collection ! A cliché that people have all validated ! In effect, the publication has already more than 60 000 likes… A real record ! We will let you admire the photo in question below ! The 2 sisters are beautiful… Isn’t it ?

Kylie Jenner and Kendall, the users are thrilled with their collaboration with Jennyfer

Yesterday, the brand Jennyfer had posted a video teaser and announced the collection ! “OH-MY-GOD ! No, you’re not dreaming. Tomorrow, we launch an exclusive collection with Kendall & Kylie Jenner !” Had it written on Instagram ! Now, the nine items of the collection are available ! “THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION Kendall + Kylie x D. C. M Jennyfer IS OUT NOW !!! 😱😭💖 It’s AMAZING, and it is FOR YOU ! “ Thus, stated the brand today !

Internet users are very impressed by this collection with the 2 stars ! In effect, they thus showed their excitement in the comments ! “Finally online!! Too too excited ! It is really crazy that Kylie Jenner and Kendall have accepted ! “ Or. “Jennyfer you send heavy stuff there ! In addition, the outfits are too beautiful ! “ And we can read on the social network ! The collection, therefore, should be a great success !

