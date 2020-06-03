Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie remain good friends in spite of her break up with Scott Disick

Stormzy has stopped to burn the cannabis in order to preserve his mental health.

The rapper, 26-year-old has actually confided that he had decided to give up this bad habit because it made him feel “worse”.

Speaking to the charitable work of london ‘Carney”s Community’, he said: “If you have mental health problems, stop smoking joints. It is not good for your mental health. I have suffered from mental health problems in recent years. When I was suffering from depression, I locked myself, I smoked and it was just worse and worse. It does not improve the situation. That you destroyed. It makes you feel good for about 20 minutes, and after that… we well know, we used to, we know how it works.”

Stormzy also wants to remind people to preserve their physical health, explaining: “Doing sport is good for your mental health and gives you a goal to achieve. It is for this reason that I do it often. Boxing – this is the best example because it gives you so much discipline and you need to learn, stay on your guard, and work every day to improve yourself… you need to stay focused.”

The interpreter of ‘Shut Up’ also revealed that he was now his best not too use his phone and social networks.

He added: “If you go on the social networks and it’s got you down, get out of there.”

In addition, the rapper in the uk has recently come to the defence of Meghan Markle in the face of criticism that she and her husband, prince Harry met with by announcing their departure from the royal family.

The artist said during his appearance on the radio station new york’s Hot 97: “I’m not particularly a fan of the royal family, but Meghan is a woman, kind, charming, she is living her life as she can. I’ve never heard him say anything crazy and they hate it.”

The interpreter of ‘Big For Your Boots’ has insisted on the fact that there is no reason to be “credible” as to why people don’t like Meghan – who has a son of eight months, Archie, with Harry – and think that the negativity around the latter comes from an “obsession [que les gens ont] vis-à-vis the royal family”.