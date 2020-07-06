Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou : the two friends were going to be cold ?

Very active in the networks, these past few months, Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, have taken their distance. This explains the why…

The two young men, who are known since childhood, have become very complicit in the recent times. Ultra-active on social networks, he was able to admire their choreography and their illusions about Tik Tok, where they reproduce scenes from the issuance of the clan Kardashian, poking fun at some of the famous sisters.

The mom of the little Stormi, would be closer to Stassie Karanikolaou after the end of his friendship with Jordyn Woods. Since then, they did get out more. Followed by millions of followers, the two friends appear together regularly, in your account of Instagram in poses and sexy outfits. However, she seemed to be so complicit, it no longer seems so near…

The two best friends very complicit ! ©kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, the end of their friendship ?

It would, in fact, it seems that the two friends don’t appear together as often as before. At least that is what I would have noticed that a lot of fans. In effect, no longer to interact on Instagram, posting less likes and comments. Then that happened ? Apparently, nothing serious !

According to a source close to the clan Kardashian, Kylie Jenner it would be of benefit to spend time with her large family. It would be also very occupied with the promotion of his last collaboration with her sister Kendall. The same thing happens, on the side of the blonde, who seems to also catch up with lost time due to confinement, with his family and friends. She regularly appears in the night, taking advantage of new clubs. Therefore, there is no discomfort between the two FRIENDS, who are simply too busy each of your side. So here we are quiet !