Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott again as a couple after three months of separation

Return of flame between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ! After three months of separation, the two american celebrities seem to be given a second chance. Sunday 9 February, the rapper would have joined the youngest of the clan, Kardashian and her sisters in their luxury car to go to the 92e ceremony of the Oscars. Tuesday, February 11, the site information” The Sun “confirmed the rumors by posting the confidences of a source close to the couple. “Kylie and Travis are together again, but they are moving slowly, can be read. They will keep their separate houses and do not want to do anything too public, because if things go wrong, they don’t want to announce another separation. “

If the couple had decided to take time away from one another in September 2019, after two years of love, they had also said to keep a very good relationship. “Travis and I are on good terms, had declared a business woman of 22 years old on his Twitter account. Our main goal at the moment, it is Stormi [leur fille de deux ans, NDLR.]. “

“We are like best friends “

Two weeks ago, the young woman was back on her relationship with the rapper in an interview with the” Harper’s Bazaar “. “We have a great relationship ! We are like best friends, had then said Kylie Jenner. We both love Stormi and want the best for it. “

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are put together in April 2017. Between them, everything was gone very quickly as the small last of the clan Kardashian had announced her pregnancy a few months after they met and gave birth to their daughter in February 2018.