Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are single and very happy!

Having been separated for more than a year now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a good relationship. They want to stay single!

After several years of love and the birth of a child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made the decision to separate. The two stars want to stay single but still see each other for their daughter Stormi.

As you probably know, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now in a separate room. In October 2019, they announced their official separation.

The latter then made a lot of noise on the Web. Fans of the couple are still struggling to recover… And for good reason!

The two lovebirds appeared as the ideal couple, admired by all. But even though they are no longer together, they still see each other.

No, the blogger and rapper do not have a secret relationship. Or they hide it very well! They simply want to raise their child in the best conditions.

Little Stormi can count on both her parents on a daily basis. You have to believe that it is really important to them. And they take care of it perfectly!

In fact, according to a source close to the family, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prefer to remain single. They have not met anyone since their separation!

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT ARE DEDICATED TO STORMI’S EDUCATION!

Not long ago, a source close to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made some revelations about the relationship between the two stars.

According to the latter, “they act as if they were together because Kylie, Travis, and Stormi are relatively inseparable.” Yes, I did.

So they’re not looking to find another person who will share their daily lives: “Neither of them is interested in dating other people right now.”

The famous blogger and rapper with many hits dedicate themselves to the education of their daughter, the pretty little Stormi. “They do a great job of co-parenting with little or no drama,” the source said.

“Kylie is a very involved mother and she wants the world to be in Stormi,” she adds. She does everything she can to show her that she can be who she wants and do whatever she wants. »

The source close to the two stars then made another very big revelation. Kylie Jenner would like to have more children! Yes, you did.

“She absolutely wants to have more children one day and wants to give Stormi her own siblings,” she says. Can we then expect to see the pretty brunette put the roof back on with the very famous rapper? There’s a chance!

So we’re waiting for new information. Case to follow…