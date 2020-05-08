Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott come together for the launch of the collection Stormi !

Kylie Jenner has posted a video of Travis Scott and Stormi in his story Instagram ! Obviously, the former couple seemed to agree very well !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do leave more ! In fact, since their separation, the former couple seems to have changed nothing of its old habits… MCE TV tells you more !

There are a few months, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put an end to their relationship. A decision that has surprised everyone, even the clan Kardashian. If all now hope that the couple will together, it seems that these are already on the right track. Indeed, Kylie and Travis continue to see regularly for their daughter.

Thus, during the launch party for the collection “Stormi” Kylie Cosmetics… Travis Scott was present ! A presence that does not visibly at all to the beautiful Kylie, on the contrary ! This last has even filmed his former sweetheart playing with her daughter ! A video that you can view below !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) the 26 Jan. 2020 at 11 :33 am PST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott : viewers hope for the return of the couple

Despite their break-up, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don’t seem to have kept a grudge. In fact, the former couple continues to see each other frequently. Then when there is a holiday, like Halloween or christmas, the 2 parents did not hesitate to join for their daughter, Stormi. A reconciliation that the family of Kylie sees a very good eye. In fact, according to a source close to the family, the clan Kardashian Jenner “eagerly awaits the return of a couple “. And they are obviously not the only…

Indeed, users are many to hope that Kylie Jenner to get back with his example “But they are too cute both of you ! I’m a fan of the couple… And moreit’s obvious they love each other still ! So, that is what they expect to submit for the cover?” Or even : “Travis Scott and Kylie are like soul sisters, that’s for sure ! I look forward that they make other little babies…” And we can read on the web !

