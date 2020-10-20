Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don’t want to resume their romance

Although the two do not want to be a couple again, they have become “best friends” and “best parents.”

According to the publication, there is no drama or conflict between them:

“They are dedicated to raising their daughter Stormi together, and they have become professionals in co-parenting (…) Kylie and Travis have been working incredibly now and they love spending time with Stormi and making her happy. Travis is a down to earth and super committed dad and he always wants to make Stormi smile. She is a very happy girl. ”, Justifies the informant.

But the two reportedly agreed that while raising their daughter together, it’s best to keep personal life out of the spotlight, without romantic dramas.

The source also added that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“Kylie and Travis are very fond and passionate, but it can often be difficult to navigate their lives at such a young age. They needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but by doing so, now they are better ”, he justifies.