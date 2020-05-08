Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gathered for the incredible (and outrageous) anniversary of Stormi

Separated for several months, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner reunited to celebrate the 2 years of Stormi in a day worthy of a fairytale. Separated parents have put the means to dream for their little girl.

Travis Scott would not have missed this for anything in the world. On the occasion of the the second anniversary of Stormithe rapper was invited to the party hosted by Kylie Jenner. A feast of magic, where all the little girls were dressed as a butterfly, in a setting straight out of a fairy tale. The parents of Stormi have spent without counting to make a living for their princess this day dream. According to the website TMZthese preparations enchanting cost the whopping $ 100 000 91 000 euros. As usual, the Kardashian sisters have not been stingy in photos posted on social networks. And thus, the turning of a short video shared by Kylie, it was discovered that the father of Stormi was also present. Travis Scott appears in the process of moving tenderly his daughter on a swing.

Separated since October of 2019 after two and a half years of common life, the younger sister of the clan Kardashian and the singer seems to have managed to stay on good terms for the sake of their daughter. Many would like to see the possible reunion of the couple, who had preferred to break off to cause projects for the future too divergent. But additional evidence of their good understanding, Travis Scott has invited all his ex wife’s family, or almost, at Disney World in Florida from attractions to extend, a little more, the anniversary of the small-Stormi. Kylie Jenner of course, but also Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, or North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are exploded all together in the famous amusement park.

Stormi already face a range of cosmetics from his mother

In reality, Stormi do will blow its second candle on February 1, 2019 but for the Kardashian, we like to join the useful to the pleasant. These festivities coincide with the launch of the new range of cosmetic Kylie Jenner has just taken to the face… its lovely Stormi.

