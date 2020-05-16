Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus… The worst breaches of the year 2019

Love is a risky bet that many famous couples have lost this year. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth or even Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, the separations will have been more numerous than ever in Hollywood these last twelve months. Yes, living a romance is never easy. And the complications are even more present when it is ultra hyped and exposed to criticism. It is not these stars who will tell us the contrary ! If the editorial’ of melty revealed recently couples who lackit is now time to make a return on all the fractures of 2019.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Everything went very fast between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Two years after their encounter at the festival Coachella in April 2017, the lovebirds have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, born last February. But then we thought, practically in the road to marriage, they separated in the month of September. The reason for this ? According to the rumours in the media, the It Girl wanted another child, unlike the rapper. But the fans can rest assured that, in the words of the star of reality tv, they are on good terms and pass on the well-being of their piece of cabbage before all the rest.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

This is the break that we had not seen it coming. Secretly married in December 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally divorced eight months after the ceremony for “differences irreconcilable”. The end of a relationship, the more or less long of ten years. If you do not know the reason for this decision, several rumors on the planet people. Some think that the singer was unfaithful while others say that the actor has abused alcohol and drugs. Anyway, the ex-lovebirds are now no longer husband and wife.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

As we know, Khloé Kardashian has been betrayed multiple times by Tristan Thompson during her pregnancy. In February 2019, the basketball player has made grilling kissing Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner at a party. Yet another betrayal that the star of TV reality could not be supported. Now separated, even if the rumours say that they would secretly rabibochées, the two celebrities in a relationship cordial and to preserve their daughter, True, who was born in April 2018.

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

It was the couple’s favourite fans Riverdale ! And yet, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton decided to take a break. An unexpected decision which has not failed to make good publicity on the web. According to the revelations of a source to E! Newsthe couple separated because it was not able to manage professional life and love life. The two lovebirds felt oppressed in their relationship and had the feeling of having too much pressure on the shoulders.

Nina Dobrev & Grant Mellon

More in love than ever, Nina Dobrev was a beautiful and discreet relationship with Grant Mellon since at the end of 2018. A year later, the two lovebirds have taken paths opposite. According to a source E! Newsthe break was smooth and without drama.

Channing Tatum & Jessie J

The relationship of Channing Tatum and Jessie J only lasted a little over a year. Together from the month of October 2018, they said bye bye in December. According to the information disclosed by Peoplethe two lovers were simply not on the same wave length. “There has been no drama. They have decided to separate and are still good friends” said one source to us magazine.

Pamela Anderson & Adil Rami

Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami were the sad soap opera of this summer. Then we saw her smiling to the sides of the footballer, the american actress announced her break up on Instagram. In a long post published in June 2019, the star ofBaywatch has denounced the infidelity of her ex, accusing him of leading a double life with his former girlfriend and mother of his two children, Sidonie. Worse still, the american actress has claimed that he had been physically violent and emotionally with it. Of the facts refuted by the athlete.

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

Married for two years, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are also part of the couples who divorced this year. In official documents obtained by the magazine Peoplethe actor This Is Us stated that they had separated since June 8, 2019, for “differences irreconcilable”although the announcement has not been made official in November of the same year.

Solange Knowles & Alan Ferguson

They looked so in love and yet, Solange Knowles and her husband Alan Ferguson have actually put an end to their marriage. Moreover, it is in a publication posted on Instagram on November 1, 2019 as the sister of Beyoncé has confirmed the news. “11 years ago, I met a man in the phenomenal that has changed my life. Earlier this year, we separated (and while this is nobody), I think that it is necessary to protect the sanctity of my personal truth and live it fully as I have done before, and will continue to do so. I am not perfect but I learn in the fear of the unknown” was it as well written.

Adele & Simon Konecki

In April 2019, Adele has announced via her representative that her wedding with Simon Konecki had ended. The singer had started visiting her husband in 2011, and had given birth to their son Angelo a year later. Married in 2016, the couple eventually decided to break for “differences irreconcilable”.