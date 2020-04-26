Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott of the new couple – News Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking their time

For this new start-up, Kylie Jenner and the interpreter of the “Highest-in-the-Room” don’t want to precipitate things. This is what sources close to the couple have told TMZ. “Kylie and Travis are back together emotionally, but they are not really ready to put a name on their relationship, even if they are sleeping regularly under the same roof, they have a child and they never see anyone else.”

These famous people continue to argue: “This break has been beneficial for Kylie and Travis. The time separated has been good for them because they needed space. Their relationship has very quickly started in 2017 because that Kylie was pregnant with Stormi”. Now, the couple of stars prefers to limit the public appearances, a way to preserve their union.