Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott of the new couple : their separation will not last very long

On October 1, 2019, TMZ announced the separation of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after a two-year relationship. Since the evening of the Oscars 2020, it would seem that the parents of Stormi have chosen to give it a chance.

The parents of Stormi do not seem to be able to pass one another ! After a first separation in September 2019, the couple is back together during the night of the Oscars 2020. A source in Los Angeles has indeed announced the good news to the american site The Sun Online : “Kylie and Travis are new togetherbut they are moving slowly. They will keep their separate houses and do not want to do anything too public, because if things go wrong, they don’t want to announce another separation“. Before adding on a more positive note : “But they are together, his family is happy, but wants it to remain cautious.“

Sunday, 9 February 2020, Travis Scott joined Kylie Jenner and her sisters in a luxury vehicle to go to a party. It was not necessary any more to the fans of the couple to be convinced that they hand over the cover ! In effect, the rapper and the influenceuse appear more whole these last few months. A few weeks ago, it was during a day at Disneyland that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were there. For the two years of their daughter, Stormi, the duo has even tattooed the name of the child !

“We have a great relationship ! “

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have started dating in April 2017. On February 1, 2018, they became first time parents of a little girl, Stormi. Following their separation, the sister of Kendall Jenner had written on his Twitter account : “Travis and I are in good term. Our main goal at the moment, it is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are our priorities.“More recently, she stated on the american site Harper’s Bazaar : “We have a great relationship ! We are like best friends ! We both love Stormi and want the best for it !“

