Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on the point of getting back together ? They are on the right track !

The ultimate solution ? In order to save their couple of the final break, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to make a break. Rumors of infidelity quickly started to invade the Canvas, but the rapper has denied cash the charges against him. On his side, the young billionaire 22-year-old explained to always be on good terms with the father of her daughter. And if we are to believe the rumours in Hollywood, this complicity could well rabibocher faster than we think. According to information collected by the magazine Peoplethe parents of Stormi are almost inseparable in recent times, especially since the singer suffered a knee injury during a concert. “This is not new they spend a lot of time together. Even after you have made the decision to take a break, they spent time together with Stormi” has especially entrusted to a source in the media.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott pose with their daughter, Stormi

The informant continued : “Trhasvis has always been free to come when he wanted in Kylie to see his daughter. When he is not working, he spends all his free time with his piece of cabbage. Kylie and Travis broke always to raise their child in co-relationship, and it shows that Kylie is pleased when Travis is not working and that it is there. It will surely be operated on the knee in Los Angeles and will be based at Kylie. And as the end of the year holidays are coming soon, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They really look good all the two. There is definitely hope for things to be worked out.” Will we witness therefore a return of flame between those two ? It is possible. Anyway, this is a matter to follow. Elsewhere in the news, you know that Brad Pitt is horrified at the idea of never reconciling with his son Maddox.