Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ready to buzz to the point of orchestrating a false break ? Indices sow the seeds of doubt

While the clan Kardashian-Jenner is accused of being racist by Committee Chyna and their counsel responded cash, the beginning of melty wondered if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready to do anything to make the buzz, to the point of orchestrating a false break. As a reminder, this is after two years of love that the couple separated at the end of the year 2019. The reasons for that? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to separate to take time to think about each of their sides. The last time, the parents of Stormi have experienced some difficulties, particularly because of the infidelity of the rapper. For many, this break was final. But, to general surprise, the media has announced in the month of March 2020 a reconciliation between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. For some fans of the couple, the two stars have staged their break-up. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would have always used their relationship for business purposes and when the media speak of them, the young parents could earn even more money.

Aside from the rumors of pregnancy that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have never confirmed until the birth of their daughter, the couple has always made sure that everything to be known, using such social networks. Also, many fans believe that the couple married in secret, while others suspect they have staged their break-up. One can read for example: "I think they have not broken. They have always lived in the same house even before the quarantine, coming and going between the one that they have together and the home of Kylie. I think they just want to be discreet.". Another fan commented: "I also believe that they themselves have published the stories of rupture with stories of Drake and Tyga for this to appear honest. Kylie has also started to follow and love the publications of the sisters of Travis on Instagram". What do you think of these revelations the meltynautes?