Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reconciled ? This announcement, which will disappoint their fans

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided, in spite of their separation, to spend Christmas with family for the sake of their daughter, Stormi. Reunion who are far from being synonymous with reconciliation.

In the family Kardashian, the relationships only last a may not be for all life, but on the other hand, girls have the merit to keep very good relations with the father of their children. Scott Disick, the ex-Kourtney Kardashian and the father of her three children, has literally built his girlfriend Sofia Richie to the clan. Khloé has agreed to set aside the betrayal of Tristan Thompson for that True, their little girl, grow up in the best of environments. And Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to want the same thing for the small Stormi Webster.

The fans wanted to believe their story, yet, last October, their separation became official. But far from them the idea of going to war, quite the contrary. They would be even more than they did when they were still together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have spent several evenings and holidays every two after their break-up. Reunion who have raised questions about a possible reconciliation of the couple. But the Christmas to come could be a lot of disappointed.

Zero reconciliation with a view

A source close to the couple confirmed to TMZ they were going to be together to celebrate Christmas :” Kylie and Travis are going to celebrate Christmas together because as parents, they all want the two to be present when Stormi unpack his presents the morning of 25th “says the us site. If the family spirit is more than ever sought, that of love, however, is not news, since the former do not plan to re-torque. Unless the magic of Christmas with it…