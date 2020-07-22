Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for family getaway

If they are separated, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to have a good relationship to preserve the balance of their little Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott used to go into exile in dream destinations, whether in the Caribbean or in the Mediterranean basin. This year, the coronavirus crisis has obviously forced them to reconsider their plans, opting for local vacations.

Separated for less than a year, the 22-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old rapper continue to have an excellent relationship for the well-being of their daughter Stormi (2 and a half). Proof of this is that the former couple was photographed during a weekend in Laguna Beach, several tens of kilometers south of Los Angeles. Saturday, July 19, 2020, it is at the exit of a luxurious property rented for the occasion that the young parents were seen. Kim Kardashian’s little sister wore a long, tight white dress, matched with a striped shirt. The “Astroworld” interpreter was seen carrying clothes before answering a phone call.

That same day, it was while out for a walk with their daughter that Kylie and Travis were spotted. The photos showing the reunited little family were published on the ” Daily Mail “.