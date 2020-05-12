Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott separated : the origin of their prob…

According to a source cited by PEOPLE Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would have decided to break away because of their very different view of the future.

For the past several hours, rumors of a separation between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is going smoothly. It is said that the two lovebirds who were attending for the past two years separated. A source told People that the couple was no longer on the same wavelength when it came to thinking about the future. “Several problems have forced us to take a break”says the source. “Kylie really wants a second baby”. The dad of the little Stormi, 20 months, do not intend to of the same ear.

The young man 28 years of age, would be more than ever focused on his music career flourishing. “Kylie always had a lack of confidence vis-à-vis Travis. He is not engaged as she wanted. Travis is not ready to give him everything she wants”one can read elsewhere. The informant adds that Kylie takes a model on the couple formed by his sister Kim and Kanye West. A relationship far different from our own.

As a reminder, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were couple from April 2017. The road to the star of social networks had met the rapper at the famous festival, Coachella. At the time, the pretty brunette had just split from Tygaafter more than two years of relationship. A number that seems to bring bad luck…

