Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott separated : will they have Christmas together with Stormi ?

Despite their separation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would have planned to spend Christmas together, as a family, for the sake of their daughter, Stormi (1 year and a half). This does not mean that they are ready to get back together. According to the information of TMZ.com, which quotes a source close to the former couple, Kylie and Travis should celebrate Christmas together in Los Angeles.

Thus, the two parents of the girl will be at her side when she picks up his (no-doubt) many gifts. Stormi, who will be two years February 2, starts to be big enough to understand the importance of the festivals of end of the year. Kylie and Travis are both very involved in this topic and want to make this day “very special“for her, as a family.

The same source based on the fact that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott does not have any plans to get back together, despite the fact that they still spend a lot of time together, especially for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or on the tour Astroworld. There would be no tension between the two parents, who have spent a Thanksgiving weekend “super fun and chill“and would be confident for the future of their family.

At the beginning of October, TMZ.com had announced the break-up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. “After the tour of Astroworld and the birthday trip of Kylie, everything has slowed down and they were facing a life of parents of normal (…) Kylie thinks only of his family life and really wants a second child. She has had problems with Travis, who was not ready to give her everything she wanted. Kylie takes Kim as a model and wants what she has with Kanye“had it been explained in the press.