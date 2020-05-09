Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still in love ? This photo sows the doubt !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken months ago. However, the two former seem to be always so close and this leads to rumors.

Kylie Jenner has put an end to his relationship with Travis Scott and she concentrates on her role as a mother. The starlet, however, seem still very close to his ex !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a little girl there are more than a year. The fans thought that the couple would finally get married, but the star has had big doubts about her relationship. As well, a few months ago, she preferred to end her relationship with the singer. The sister of Kendall Jenner is focusing on her role as a mother but she seems to always be attached to its example

Since his break-up with Travis Scott, the fans think Kylie Jenner is in couple with Drake. In fact, they have quite a few evenings together and they seemed close. So far, the star has nothing confirmed and it seems to be discreet about his relationships. For all that, for several hoursthe fans are convinced that the star is at it again with Travis. In effect, they have sent several messages on social networks.

Kylie Jenner and her ex getting closer and closer !

Travis Scott posted a picture on Instagram and it seemed ready to camping. However, the latter admits to having done himself of his “French fries curly” and he seems proud of the result. Kylie Jenner always seems to follow what is happening in the life of his example Thus, the star has left him a little message and they have a good laugh together. Finally, Travis has responded to the star “you know she is hot” and the fans have all reacted to their trade.

Then, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cruise t-they via social networks ? The fans have not escaped their messages, and they are already many to pack. In fact, some believe that they would get back together for the past several days. “I think they should reconsider,” said a fan. Others, however, believe that the two stars are just friends.

