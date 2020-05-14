Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott : this detail on their latest pho…

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are in the midst of controversy after posting a picture with a detail that has not escaped the notice of vigilant…

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in turmoil. A few days ago, the mom of Stormi has shared a photo of the couple posing in front of their car on his account Instagram. It is seen as well dressed in a suit, candy pink, with Travis Scott which hug tenderly, and laying her head in his neck. “My accomplice for always”has just commented Kylie Jenner. Except that a retail annoying has not escaped the people who are more vigilant…

Behind the glass of their vehicle ? A symbol of a place reserved for disabled persons. “Parking in an area for the disabled ? Really ? I hope that you have a ticket”, “Wow… no words except disrespectful… to even post it… I’ll unfollow”, “Do you know where you’re parked ? The disabled parking is for people living with disabilities and unable to walk very far. I am disabled and disgusted to think that you have the right to park there just because you have participated in a program and that you consider to be superior to all others”, can be read in the many comments, outraged by the attitude of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Far from being affected by this controversy, Kylie Jenner is currently working to launch a brand of clothing for her daughter. The youngest billionaire in history, has indeed announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, July 24. Collection : Stormiworld, a play on words between the name of the girl, and Astroworld, the name of the album from his dad. As stated in the New York Post, bottles, carriages, cribs, wipes, lotions and supplements, probiotics should also be produced by its brand.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news