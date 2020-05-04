Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott : With Stormi to Disney, they burst open family

The whole family Kardashian (or almost) met to spend a pleasant afternoon in the amusement park Disney Magic World on January 23, 2020 to Orlando. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble went on the rides with Kourtney, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott but also with the children of Chicago and North West, Stormi and Penelope Disick. This small day in the wonderful world of Disney has it been the occasion of a return of the flame between the parents of Stormi ? Mystery, in any case, no overflow has been leaked on the pictures of this great trip family. Sources have indicated to TMZ Travis has decided to join Kylie and Kourtney in this “birthday trip“for Stormi.

Casual, the designer of Kylie Cosmetics has managed to keep all its elegance, even in the maximum thrill rides where she was sitting next to his mother. Hidden behind his hood, Travis has tried so hard to keep his dignity while he was projected at full speed into the carousel and photographed at the same time by the paparazzi. A great feat ! The mother of Stormi has posted several images of this day on his account Instagram. On one of these photos, you can see mom’s hand in hand with her little girl who is 2 years old. Too choupi !