Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would be on the verge of getting back together !

It would appear that, despite their separation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would be ready to return as a couple to the delight of the fans !

Several weeks ago, a new has made the buzz on the web. In fact, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to separate. A real drama for their fans who saw them together until the end of time. All the more that they have a little girl together. But it seems that the lack of confidence is the reason of their separation. Yet, the young woman said on her Twitter account that she had always very good relations with the father of her daughter.

And since then, internet users are at least looking to rebound in their relationship. And according to People magazine, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer able to let go. In fact, in an interview with the media, a source of the couple said : “This is not new thatthey spend a lot of time together. Even after you have made the decision to take a break, they spent time together with Stormi “ .

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would be inseparable since their separation

The source also added : “Travis has always been free to come when he wanted to at Kylie to see her daughter. When he is not working, he spends all his free time with his piece of cabbage. Kylie Jenner and Travis broke always raise their child in a co-relationship. And it shows that Kylie is pleased when Travis is not working and that he is there “

Finally, it has also concluded : “It will surely be operated on the knee in Los Angeles and will be based at Kylie. And as the end of the year holidays are coming soon, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They really look good all the two. There is definitely hope for things to be worked out “ . There is every reason to believe that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not ready to live one without the other. Case to follow !

