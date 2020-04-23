Kylie Jenner appears ‘beyond recognition’ for his fans on a photo fly into the containment

While she did nothing more than buy small snacks to hold its containment, the fame 171 million followers on Instagram, allowed herself to be caught by a paparazzi as she rode in his 4X4 in Los Angeles.

Some bad language will be the same that they had “30 seconds to recognize it “. Well, we must admit that with a packet of crisps in the hands, short hair, tied without artifice and zero-touch of makeup, all wrapped in a jogging “oversized” light gray, it is far from the image of princess upscale of the social networks that it is in the eyes of the world.

The strangest figure in the fact that the young billionaire has been photographed barefoot on the sides of one of his bodyguards. Finally, the native of Calabasas, would it not be like everyone else, when it must be subjected to the forcible confinement, home? It seems to be smiling in front of the photographers, a proof that she has noticed or maybe is it proof of self-derision? The subject reacts to these fans, that does not prevent a new time, to comment on its facts and gestures.

“Kylie ?”

Users comment on the photo posted on Twitter to the strokes of the jokes and jibes of any kind. Some ironing even on the complexion of the young woman they are particularly more clear than usual. The sister of Kim Kardashian has indeed accustomed his fans to have very tanned skin on his shots. The debate seems almost ludicrous when we are perfectly able to see the young girl grow up since 2007 in the reality-tv family, Keeping up with the Kardashians on the chain E!.

It is also at this time when his lips naturally become a phenomenon that is viral that his success was sounded. A consequence of the creation of his empire Kylie Cosmestics2015. A machine for cash that surpasses all firms of his brothers and sisters. Her company would bring more now $ 900 million (828 million euros) according to the American magazine Forbes.

The financial review that the coronation, moreover, “youngest billionaire autonomous of all time “ 2019.

The girls they make too much shocked at the head-Kylie Jenner while she even looks like she is Michael Jackson without make up https://t.co/oH8Tyw7J6H — 1m77👉🏽👈🏽 (@Myriam_okss) April 21, 2020

Involved in the fight against the Coronavirus

Since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, the young celebrity has been very generous.

First, by donating one million dollars (920 million euros) to help the nursing staff. Then, by using the factories of his company, Kylie’s Skin, his company dedicated to health care, to manufacture of the hydroalcoholic gel for use in hospitals in Southern California, where it is native. A new welcomed more beautiful by Dr. Thai Aliabadie, who counts Kylie Jenner among his patients. “You’re my hero”the he-she as well thanked her on her behalf Instagram.

