Kylie Jenner as a couple, with the former of Jordyn Woods, Fai Khadra ? The rumor is accurate

Between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, it’s beautiful and well made. While the rapper was amused to drag Iggy Azalea, who gave birth to her first child that she had with Playboi Carti, mom Stormi, she would have found love with Fai Khadra, a model of the palestinians, and the best friend of Kendall Jenner. Rumors that the couple started when Kylie Jenner was spotted arm-in-arm with the piece at a dinner party and an outing to a nightclub in Los Angeles in the month of June.

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra as a couple ?

Since then, “the King of Kylie” and the Fai Khadra have not confirmed their romance, but they have revived the doubts by posting photos of them together on vacation in Utah. However, there is no indication in the photos that the two stars are really in love : we see them just take the pose. The rumor is accurate when, even with a legend written by Kylie Jenner on Instagram : “the only thing that is missing is you.“The direction of the Fai Khadra ? There is a chance because the model no longer has the air of being in the same place as the daughter of Kris Jenner.