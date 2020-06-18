Kylie Jenner asks fans to vote !

Kylie Jenner is taking advantage of her celebrity status to encourage fans to go vote in the next presidential elections.

In the heart of the movement Black Lives Matter, Kylie Jenner asks fans taking a position in the political field. Are encouraged to vote via a post on Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

The struggle against racism continues in the united States. In fact, since the death of George Floyd we, the citizens seem to be willing to do anything to change things.

Also, many celebrities use their status in order toinciting the population to rebel. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Millie Bobby Brown or Emily Ratajkowski.

All the hollywood stars are trying to be part of the change. So, Kylie Jenner is no exception to the rule. And as a Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift, she asked her fans to to vote in the upcoming elections !

In fact, the young women seem to want to push Donald Trump to the exit. And for this, Kylie Jenner, like Taylor, it will be necessary that all the inhabitants of America.

Kylie Jenner reveals a list of things to do before you go to vote !

In your account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner decided to show the way to their subscribers. Therefore, it has unveiled a list of things to do before you go to the polls.

For the young woman it seems important, therefore, the use of their right to vote. But before you can slip your ballot into the slot, it is necessary to make sure you go through all the steps.

In fact, Kylie Jenner advice to her fans of check the status of your registration and, then, to register to vote. If this is not possible, then tells his followers that can be put in place for the vote by correspondence.

It is necessary after learning about the person representing your State and the date of the primary. Finally, it will be sufficient to fill the role of the census of the current year, before being able to assert your right.

Tags : news Kylie Jenner news kylie jenner news Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – kylie jenner fans of Kylie Jenner insta – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner policy – Kylie Jenner social networks – Kylie Jenner vote