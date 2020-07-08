Kylie Jenner at the centre of a new controversy, which is made to hang on the social networks

Without a doubt, the scandals multiply in recent times in the family, the most famous of the united States ! While Kylie and Kendall Jenner responded to the controversy by accusing it of not paying its vendors in the last month, the youngest of the clan, is once again in the crosshairs of the internet users. The reason for this ? The 22-year old woman has posted a picture of her without mentioning the creator of his suit – LoudBrand Studios – a business that belongs to the people of color, the evident lack of support for the black community, according to some users of Instagram. But the scandal does not stop there.

A user among many others, has pointed to the fact that Kylie Jenner I deleted the comment mentioning the name of the brand : “For those who say that” she doesn’t need the label if you have purchased your suit, YEAH, I KNOW. But she has deleted the comments that reveal the name of this brand and that is limited to the comments of others, it is a dirt !”. In response to all the negative opinions about it, the star replied : “Why he had to refuse-I to the label of a brand and block comments? This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing, I wanted to show my support and I will continue to do so. We’re all going to take a walk in @LoudBrandStudios”. A scandal that will not let go ! In another part of the news, we offer you to discover the incredible amount of the fortune of Kim Kardashian, who has come to be richer than that of Kylie Jenner.