Kylie Jenner attends Drake “from time-to-time” : “This is not serious between them,”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott it is now ancient history. Taking advantage of his celibacy, the young starlet of reality tv fréquenterait from time to time the rapper Drake, according to People. Nothing very serious that said.

They were one of the couples most glamorous of the young generation, to such an extent that they were Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin. Kylie Jenner and from Travis Scott finally separated in October last year, after two years of love and the birth of their daughter, Stormi. The two lovebirds do not fly in the same nest, and have decided to remain friends for the well-being of their small chip. But it seems that Kylie Jenner living rather well in his celibacy, and take advantage of this renewal.

“Kylie doesn’t seem to make dating”has told a source close to the young woman People. “She sees Drake from time-to-time, but it didn’t look serious. It may very well do this just to make Travis [Scott, ndlr] jealous”, we learn. And something tells us that this revelation in the american press can all the more make the rapper, 28-year-old jealous. People magazine has contacted Drake, but the latter did not want to comment.

Mom and a business woman before any

Always depending on what was revealed this mysterious close to People, at the present time, the starlet of reality tv seeks, above all, to focus on her daughter Stormi, aged 21 months. What’s more, Kylie Jenner also wants to concentrate on his business flourishing. On the 18th of November last, the

young and pretty brunette of 22 years announced that it had sold part of his company, Kylie Cosmetics to the american Coty, in a press release. In other words, the little sister of Kim Kardashian has earned $ 600 million, representing more than 541 million euros. Launched in 2015, the company of Kylie Jenner is a real success, with products that are constantly out of stock. Even this year, Kylie Cosmetics brought in the sum of 170 million dollars of sales. Here’s something to occupy his mind and his celibacy.

