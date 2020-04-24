Kylie Jenner, Bar Refaeli, Selena Gomez : look of the week-mode confinement

(Relaxnews) – a new week, says new looks are shared by the icons of the fashion sphere placed in a casual manner since the beginning of the confinement. A good way to make use of their wardrobe, but also (and especially) to stop feel guilty when you opt for a tracksuit pants over a pants suit in the morning before you join your work space. Kylie Jenner to Bar Refaeli via Selena Gomez : here’s the defining looks of the week.

Streetwear like Kylie Jenner

The star of reality tv show converted into a business woman Kylie Jenner has traded her skin-tight dresses against a set of tracksuit bottoms. Fact rare enough to be stressed. In confinement, the young woman has opted for a hoody with a message flashy pink and pants oversize, which are in contrast with sneakers pink and brown. Let us note all the same that the young woman is offered a bet in beauty ultra worked.

Homewear like Selena Gomez

The american singer, a true fashion icon, who is busy in the kitchen during this period of confinement has chosen an outfit very simple, type homewear, to stay confined to her home. We discover in a set-grey includes a sweater for a casual. The young woman has shared a list of music, movies, books, podcasts, and accounts to follow, with its subscribers for the fight against loneliness during the “quarantine”.

Activewear such as Josephine Skriver

The mannequin Danish benefits from the period of social distancing to exercise and keep in shape for his photo shoots and fashion shows to after confinement. To do this, the beautiful has opted for an outfit activewear composed of a pair of leggings and a bra top stylish white him go to marvel. A perfect outfit to combine a day at home and physical activity.

Casual like Bar Refaeli

The famous top links the pictures to the natural since the beginning of the confinement, we are shining the light on the highlights of his day. On the last issue date, she poses in jeans and a T-shirt printed. A classic attire of daily life that it is sandboxed or not. “The highlight of my day, I wore a pair of jeans”, said with humor the model.

Casual like Emily Ratajkowski

The model Emily Ratajkowski, known for its publications, ultra sensual on Instagram, continues to share photos with its followers since the beginning of this difficult period. The young woman has created a video where we see her celebrate with her mirror this with a cup of coffee, a soda, or a glass of red wine. All in different outfits, always casual.