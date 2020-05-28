Kylie Jenner be awarded a cheque of $ 600 million thanks to his brand of cosmetics

Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian he pocketed a cheque of $ 600 million. In march 2019, the newspaper Forbes revealed that the fortune Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, the superstar of the reality show had exceeded a billion dollars!

With more than 270 million followers across its social media channels and personal brand, the young woman who is only 22 years old still comes to round up his end of the month. It has just sold for the tidy sum of $ 600 million to the american brand Coty 51 % marks Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin that she has created.

Over the last twelve months, Kylie Cosmetics, created just four years, has achieved a turnover of $ 177 million. With this operation, Kylie Cosmetics is now valued at $ 1.2 billion.

For the group Coty, which has announced its intention to refocus on activities that cosmetics and fragrances sold in mass distribution, this acquisition aims to capture more of a younger audience. Coty expects that this transaction will have a positive impact on its earnings as early as next year.