Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Blake Lively… All of these stars who have kept their pregnancy secret

If the stars are in general very excited when it comes to announce their community a good news to come like this actor in the series Arrow, which revealed that it would soon become a dad, others prefer, however, to keep the secret as long as possible. If the reasons for this discretion are as diverse as, for example, avoid any media pressure or just the urge to live those 9 magical months fully and away from prying eyes, this is the opportunity today to do a little of all of these stars who have managed to hide more or less long time of their pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner

She is without a doubt one of the personalities who has the better hidden her pregnancy until term. For months, Kylie Jenner has made a very low profile on the social networks and has always taken great care never to reveal anything. While the rumors about her alleged pregnancy at the time coming from all directions, the young woman confirms anything, but it does not disappoint either, leaving it to hover in doubt. It is finally the 1st of February 2018 that she is just 20 years old her daughter Stormi.

Eva Mendes

In respect of the discretion, Eva Mendes is also extremely talented. Very secretive about his love story with Ryan Gosling, the actress of 45 years was also when she was pregnant 2 times. The mother of Esmeralda and Amada, respectively, 5 and 3 years, the pretty brunette has hidden his baby bump for more than 7 months and has never formalized. Since then, the small family is discreet and leads a life more happy.

Beyoncé

If Beyoncé had created the surprise in 2011 when MTV Video Music Awards in revealing to the stage for her baby bump already well apparent, her second pregnancy is just as mysterious as it manages to keep the secret for several months. Then that noise at the end of 2016, and suggests that the world star is pregnant again, this is only the 1st of February 2017 that Queen B breaks the silence and confirms the good news on Instagram : “We would like to share our love and our joy. We have been blessed two times. We are extremely grateful that our family is expanding”. The couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June of the same year.

Leighton Meester

While Leighton Meester opted for the absolute silence and discretion regarding the couple that it forms with Adam Brody, she had done the same when she was pregnant with her daughter. If that which embodies Blair Waldorf in the series Gossip Girl has kept her union to the actor secret, it is also not stated about her pregnancy and the media have learned the new totally by chance when the pretty brunette appeared with a belly well-rounded. The couple welcomed a little Arlo in 2015.

Adele

Adele has waited a good time before they officially announce that she was pregnant with her first child. Indeed, it is at 6 months of pregnancy the interpreter of Skyfall reveals to the world that she is about to become a mum with her boyfriend Simon Konecki. The couple welcomed in October 2012 the little Angelo.

Blake Lively

Married and very happy with Ryan Reynolds for years, Blake Lively has given birth to their 3 adorable girls. Very protective towards his little family, the actress, 32 year old leaves, however, go to some confidences on her new life as a mom, this was not the case when she was pregnant. In effect, the star of Gossip Girl waited to be 7 months of her first pregnancy, to announce the good news and is just as quiet for the following two. Moreover, since we are talking about babies, we have here a back on the births of 2019 !