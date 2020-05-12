Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on her break up with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner decided to speak after his break-up with Travis Scott.
In the beginning of the week, E! News has learned that the designer of Kylie Cosmetics and her boyfriend rapper had decided to take a break after two years of common life. “Kylie and Travis have not officially put an end to their relationship, but they are making a break”, we said a source speaking to the couple, who has a daughter together, Stormi. “This is not a permanent rupture. They are arguing again, but they are reviewed in the last month.”
“They quarrel for trifles, and Kylie sometimes has big doubts about Travis. Travis is stressed because of his new songs.”
Following the rumours surrounding the couple’s separation, Kylie has decided to put a word on Twitter to rectify the truth.
“Travis and me, we’re on good terms, and our priority for the moment, it is Stormi ‼️” tweeted Kylie Thursday morning. “Our friendship and our daughter is our priority.”
The star of 22 years of The incredible family Kardashian is also expressed on the rumors of an appointment noctune with his ex, Tyga.
On Tuesday evening, Kylie is out with her best girlfriends, Stassie and Kelsey. After having spent a bit of time to Delilah, a place trend in Hollywood, Kylie has gone to find his old sweetheart, according to a source from E! News.
“Kylie wanted to have a girl’s night out yesterday evening, and Stassie has found that it would be better to get her out of her home to change ideas,” said a source to E! News earlier this week. [Tyga] was with mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her friends to spend time with them, given that they were already out.”
Our informant added that while Kylie and Tyga “remained in contact” since they split in 2017, they “do not speak often.”
Explained on this reunion, Kylie tweeted : “we must always dramatizes things on the Internet. I have not had a ” date at 2 am in the morning with Tyga “. You see me drop two of my girlfriends to a recording studio where he was also.”
The case is closed.
The new season of The incredible family Kardashian will start soon, exclusively on E!