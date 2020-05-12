Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on her break up with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner decided to speak after his break-up with Travis Scott.

In the beginning of the week, E! News has learned that the designer of Kylie Cosmetics and her boyfriend rapper had decided to take a break after two years of common life. “Kylie and Travis have not officially put an end to their relationship, but they are making a break”, we said a source speaking to the couple, who has a daughter together, Stormi. “This is not a permanent rupture. They are arguing again, but they are reviewed in the last month.”

“They quarrel for trifles, and Kylie sometimes has big doubts about Travis. Travis is stressed because of his new songs.”

Following the rumours surrounding the couple’s separation, Kylie has decided to put a word on Twitter to rectify the truth.

“Travis and me, we’re on good terms, and our priority for the moment, it is Stormi ‼️” tweeted Kylie Thursday morning. “Our friendship and our daughter is our priority.”