Kylie Jenner cancels his appearance in paris, but book a preview of his collab Balmain

(Relaxnews) – Kylie Jenner is sick, she will not be able to participate in the launch of her makeup line made in collaboration with the house of Balmain.

The business woman at the head of the empire Kylie Cosmetics had to be in the French capital on the 27th of September for the official launch of his collaborative cosmetics with Balmain, alongside the artistic director of the label, Olivier Rousteing. But it is on Twitter it was announced on 25 September that it will be unable to participate in the fashion week, because she is sick.

“I broke the heart of miss this show, but I know that my fabulous team, and my friends who are present for the event will help me to be there by the spirit,” noted the star. And to add that “creating this collection with Olivier was a dream.”

This new range will be unveiled on the podium of the mark on Friday. It will be used to realize the beauty of the parade spring/summer 2020, of Balmain. It will be released on the same day.

According to WWD, the collection is inspired by the combination of pale pink Balmain that featured the young woman in the last edition of the Grammy Awards. The images and videos posted on the account Instagram of Kylie Jenner, show that this collection will include a palette of nine eye shadows, a lipstick liquid to matte, a gloss, a lip pencil and a palette of blush powder compact. It will be packing in a pale pink and cream-very girly.