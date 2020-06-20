Kylie Jenner can’t get in your huge car !

Poor Kylie Jenner ! The young billionaire had some problems to enter in his huge car… MCE TV view all

It is not a multi-millionaire who wants to ! 22 years old, Kylie Jenner already has delusions of grandeur and that he is not prepared to stop. The house, the car. Nothing is too good.

Recently, the sister of Kendall Jenner was the acquisition of a sumptuous villa in the heights of Los Angeles. The amount of the real property. With 36.5 million paid in cash !

In the interior, 14 bathrooms, a huge pool, miles of terrain. But also 7 rooms for the receiving of friends and family… in short, the huge house of several hectares of fascinate users !

A business woman, experienced, Kylie Jenner has managed to reduce the price of the property. The villa is located in Holmby Hills had a value of $ 45 million, net seller, but the beautiful brunette has decided otherwise.

Another of the favorite pastimes of Kylie ? Buy luxury cars. As was the case with Kendall Jenner, the mother of Stormi loves beautiful cars !

Kylie Jenner, too small for his huge car !

Internet users may remember the beautiful Lamborghini orange. Kylie Jenner was so acquired there are only two years of age. An old car at cost price, but that has not dampened the young influenceuse.

Another remarkable car of Kylie Jenner ? His huge Mercedes Benz of$ 125,000. But also your Nissan limited edition. As MCE TV announced, the beautiful brunette has delusions of grandeur.

Then, when it comes to be comfortable in your car, Kylie Jenner sees things in a big way, very large, even ! In a recent story shared by the account Instagram @kyliesnapchat, the mother of Stormi has had problems with his Nissan.

In fact, apparently, too small, Kylie Jenner has had a lot of trouble to climb aboard the luxurious car. To go up, so she had to to take support on the edges of your car. They allow you to climb safely.

The moment was captured by the account of a fan of the star of reality tv, and in the comments, therefore, have been numerous. “Very funny, she is small,” mini Kylie in your great car “and the comments on the internet, amused by the scene.

