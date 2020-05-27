Kylie Jenner celebrates 37 years of the former Kourtney, Scott Disick !

In this Tuesday, may 26, Scott Disick celebrates his 37th birthday. Kylie Jenner sent her a beautiful message on Instagram.

This day is very important for Scott Disick, the ex Kourtney Kardashian. It is his birthday. Kylie Jenner has so you want on Instagram. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Scott Disick has a considerable place in the heart of the Kardashian. And for good reason ! He lived a beautiful relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

They were so in love that they are now the happy parents of three children : Mason, Penelope and Reign. Only here, the past of Scott Disick has quickly caught up.

Little by little, the brother-in-law Kylie Jenner sank into misfortune. Drugs, alcohol, loneliness … It if is so closed in on itself… At the risk of getting away from his own family.

His behavior has changed so much that Kourtney Kardashian has not supported. It is, therefore, separated from the man who filled her with happiness … Once.

Today, Scott Disick tries to go better. He even changed his name on his account Instagram : “Let the lord be with you “ (let God be at your side.)

Kylie Jenner : His message that lifts the spirits

This therefore, puts forward his desire to move forward and heal. Moreover, he wished to be admitted to a detox center.

But his stay in rehab will not last long. In this Tuesday, may 26, the beautiful brown celebrated its 37 years. Aside from a few commercials, he has nothing posted on social networks in connection with this special day.

But Kylie Jenner has not forgotten ! She enjoys a lot ! It has, therefore, wishing a very happy birthday on his account Instagram.

On the photo she shared, it appears with a small piece of cabbage in his arms. The little message Kylie Jenner is filled love : ” Happy birthday to you. We love you”

One thing is for sure ! The boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed this tender message. This should cheer him up !

