KYLIE JENNER CHANGES HER LOOK: SHE NOW HAS RED HAIR – THE COPPER TREND YOU CAN’T MISS

Kylie Jenner changed her look just in time for the start of the Christmas holidays: her new and unexpected auburn red hair color lets us know that hers is sure to be a Hot Christmas.

After the bronde (with and without face-framing lightening  ), followed by the honey blonde, the young beauty entrepreneur amazed her millions of followers by revealing her new fiery locks on Instagram with a series of photos – obviously super sexy and with a perfect outfit combined with the nuance of its new color.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Long red hair that falls over her back with natural dark roots, ” What should we call her? ” And ” Ariel who? ” Kylie wrote in the captions of the two posts.

We leave these questions to you to answer, but we reveal to you that this is not a wig. Knowing the 23-year-old and her incredible collection of wigs and extensions of all kinds, we too immediately had the suspicion that it was not an official and permanent makeover.

To dispel any doubts, Kylie took care of it with a video on TikTok, where she documented the entire session by the famous celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Copper is one of the super hair trends of the moment. If you too, like Kylie, want to enter 2021 by burning everything that sadly happened last year, this bright, warm, and fiery red hair color is certainly the best way to do it. While it may not last long or be easy to maintain, such a bold color is worth all its tweaks.

