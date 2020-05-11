Kylie Jenner changes her mind on who is his favorite sister

Some people would say that they can’t choose a favorite brother, but the sisters Kardashian-Jenner are not these people. The stars of the reality admitted that they play favorites with the members of their family.

Kylie Jenner has publicly stated that it had had on more than one occasion, but she then changed her favorite. Discover that Kylie has chosen before you change your mind. Furthermore, who is the favourite daughter of the mom Kris Jenner.

That was the favorite sister of Kylie Jenner

Because they have the age to the nearest, a lot of people assume that Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the brothers and sisters closer. But in 2016, when Kylie revealed her favorite sister, this was not the dummy.

The star of Life of Kylie announced on social networks that it was actually Kourtney Kardashian via a post birthday who said: “I love you Kourtney. You already know that you are my favorite sister these days. “

Although the youngest of the brothers and sisters KarJenner has added the words “these days” to his message, fans couldn’t help but think that his other sisters already knew that this was the case or were a little hard to discover on Instagram.

However, Kylie wasn’t kidding when she said “these days” because the founder of POOSH has not kept for a long time the favorite song of her sister.

Kourtney was his favorite until it is not

The following year, speaking to Buzzfeed, Kylie said that her big sister Kim Kardashian was his favourite, but admitted that this changed.

“At this point, Kim and I just we tell a lot and talk,” said Kylie to the publication. “Honestly, it changes every day, so tomorrow it will probably be someone new, but Kim at this time is my favorite.”

In 2019, during an interview conducted by her husband, Kanye West for Vogue Arabia, Kim has agreed with Kylie that his feelings for his favorite sister changed from time to time.

“It’s changing, just as the friends or relations can come and go. I think this year has been a year of very strong for Kim and Khloé “, she said, adding:” of course, I am also close to Kendall and Kylie, but I’ve spent a lot more time on earth with Kourtney and Khloé. “

Momager Kris Jenner plays and also change favorites

Kris also talked about having a favorite child and just like her daughters, who depend on the day or even the year. For example, in the spring of 2018, Kris said that Khloé was his favorite.

“These past few days, it was Khloe. It is on the list of children’s favourite “, said Kris with the Australian the Kyle & Jackie O.” She and me we are related. “

Now let’s go back to 2012 when Kris suggested that Kim was her favorite in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. So yes, this is about the time when someone asks.

“It changes every day”, had previously explained Kris. “Anyone who is a parent of many children knows … it depends on the day because there are many dynamics in a relationship mother / child.”

