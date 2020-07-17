Kylie Jenner clashée by their fans because of a picture of Stormi on Instagram !

Kylie Jenner just posted a photo of his daughter… But the users of the internet, especially noticed that Stormi had a hand bag of luxury !

Thursday, July 16, 2020, Kylie Jenner has posted a picture of his daughter, who has surprised its subscribers ! And for a good reason, Stormi poses with a luxury handbag in the hand… MCE TV tells you more !

Kylie Jenner just posted a picture of her daughter back ! In the image in question, Stormi was left behind, while she is wearing a total look white. A suit which his mother was associated with a small Louis Vuitton handbag !

An accessory that internet users are likely to have commented ! In fact, the followers of the mother of Stormi found that the child is too small to have a luxury handbag !

Therefore, users have to know what you thought of this Louis Vuitton bag in the bar comments ! Messages that do not seem to react to Kylie Jenner.

As each one of the posts of the beautiful Kylie Jenner, the people that have responded in mass to the last date of… all the more that‘this is a picture of her daughter Stormi ! In fact, users love the pics of the small !

However, in the image, internet users, especially noticed that the baby of two years was holding in her hands a small bag Louis Vuitton handbags ! One accessory that has made a huge reaction of internet users in the bar comments !

MCE TV offers you the opportunity to read a couple of reviews of the customers ! ” But why she has a Louis Vuitton bag in 2 years ! Kylie Jenner is a billionaire that one has understood, but well… A child is a child ! “” No matter what your Louis Vuitton bag… This is ridiculous ! “

And we can read in the comments of the beautiful Kylie Jenner ! Comments that do not all react the little sister of Kim Kardashian !

