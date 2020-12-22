Kylie Jenner closes Balenciaga store for holiday shopping

At the end of her private shopping session, the businesswoman was blocked by protesters outside the exclusive store …

Kylie Jenner is still doing her Christmas shopping, and this weekend the billionaire businesswoman closed the Balenciaga store on Beverly Hills’ iconic Rodeo Drive for a private shopping session.

The socialite wanted privacy to choose Christmas gifts from friends and family, and she spent a fortune there.

Everything seemed calm, but when leaving the store, protected by several security guards, Stormi Webster’s mother had her luxury car blocked by protesters against the use of animal skins.

An army of angry billboard protesters demanded that Jenner, 23, stop wearing fur.

“Put on your own skin”, “Stop the abuse”, some of the posters said.

With the help of her guards, Kylie managed to escape the crowd as the protests continued.

Despite the unexpected confrontation, the younger sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan seemed unfazed as she continued her day.

During her shopping session, she took all precautions against COVID-19.