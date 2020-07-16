Kylie Jenner criticized : her 2 year old daughter, Stormi, is the trip already with a bag outside of your price range

Of the PHOTO. Wednesday, July 15, Kylie Jenner has posted a picture of her 2 year old daughter, in his account of Instagram. The small Stormi poses with a Louis Vuitton bag in the miniature version, which is worth a good sum of money.

This is not a secret for anyone, the family Jenner roll on the gold. In 2018, Kylie Jenner was the entry in the ranking of the billionaires more young people on the planet, and had been on the cover of the August issue of Forbes. At the age of 21 years, the young man would be as well the youngest billionaire of all timeeven beat the record of Mark Zuckerberg. If the last Forbes suspect that the smaller of the clan Kardashian lied about his fortune, there is no denying that Kylie Jenner it has an impressive fortune.

In social networks, the family’s mother, 22-year-old does not hide his fortune, and shows off its regular luxury rooms. Jewelry and diamonds, dream cars, shopping bags of large houses, and not to mention your huge collection of bags from Hermès… Kylie Jenner loves to show that she has the money, and this also goes through his young daughter. Wednesday, July 15, the influenceuse and star of reality tv posted on his account Instagram a photo of Stormicelebrating their 2 years on the 1st of February last.

A bag of 1,000 euros

In the image in question, the small Stormi is sitting on the stairs, from the back. The girl of the door a pair of pants and a white t-shirtheld conventional that your mom has pimpé with a nice accessory : a Louis Vuitton bag. In the title of your photo, Kylie Jenner has said that her daughter is already “super cool” despite his young age. This beautiful leather bag is the so-called “Nano Speedy”in other words, it is a miniature version of the iconic bag “Speedy”.

A bag perfect for the kids or just to carry your phone and your keys with you – that the costs of the sum of the 1,180 dollars in the e-shop of the houseeither a little more than 1,000 euros. There is No doubt that Kylie Jenner should be in his dressing room the adult version, and that the mother and the daughter, you can match with your attire. On the other hand, the internet users have not really appreciated the post of the influenceuse, which has been strongly criticized for publication. Last Christmas, Kylie Jenner had already suffered the fire of the critics users of the internet, to provide a ring with a diamond to his daughter.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news