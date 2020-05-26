Kylie Jenner defends the animal victims of the fires in Australia, except…

PEOPLE – to raise Awareness of its million subscribers at random animal victims of the fires in Australia without a doubt seemed a good idea to Kylie Jenner. But it is still necessary to avoid display in the stride along with feet shoes fur genuine…

The fires that ravage Australia for the month of September were devastated to this day, an area almost equivalent to the island of Ireland. The human toll is already heavy with at least 24 people killed, one must add the worries of the authorities about the rich australian fauna. According to a professor of the university of Sydney “over a billion” to animals, all species combined, would now be threatened.

On social networks, the images of koalas and kangaroos dehydrated or saved in the nick of time multiplied. One of them has been relayed by Kylie Jenner in her story Instagram, with a message “Nearly half a billion animals were killed in Australia. To me this breaks the heart”.

Except that, as pointed out by a user on Twitter, this publication was preceded by several hours of one another, showing the pedicure of interested in flip flops Louis Vuitton. Flip flops that are in real fur of mink, as shown in the description of the article on the website of the brand.