Kylie Jenner defends the animal victims of the fires in Australia, except…

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
The fires that ravage Australia for the month of September were devastated to this day, an area almost equivalent to the island of Ireland. The human toll is already heavy with at least 24 people killed, one must add the worries of the authorities about the rich australian fauna. According to a professor of the university of Sydney “over a billion” to animals, all species combined, would now be threatened.
On social networks, the images of koalas and kangaroos dehydrated or saved in the nick of time multiplied. One of them has been relayed by Kylie Jenner in her story Instagram, with a message “Nearly half a billion animals were killed in Australia. To me this breaks the heart”.
Except that, as pointed out by a user on Twitter, this publication was preceded by several hours of one another, showing the pedicure of interested in flip flops Louis Vuitton. Flip flops that are in real fur of mink, as shown in the description of the article on the website of the brand.
“When I saw their publication, I gave him the benefit of the doubt on the fact that it could be faux fur. This is definitely not the case”, writes Hugh Thanasia, to the origin of this message retweeted more than 300,000 times.
Beyond this criticism, many web users have criticised the attitude of members of the family Kardashian, known for their taste of luxury not really in agreement with their stances on social networks for the animal condition.
Kylie Jenner, who called for donations for the animals roasted in Australia to post his slippers FUR 3 stories later… what a time we live when even
— 𝓜𝓲𝓴𝔂 ✨ (@mike_stnm) January 6, 2020
Kylie Jenner is said to be “devastated” by what is happening in Australia and asks us to make donations so that she is literally a billionaire??? Girl give 100,000$ to you is like spending 20 bales do not blind
— Estelle (@stltcn) January 5, 2020
This would top that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner move their dirty old assholes to come to the aid of Australia but hey it’s still like the story, insta-haired and provide wineries and hermès alligator leather to their brats for a year and a half 🙃🙃
— _Etienne (@EtiennePgnt) January 5, 2020
