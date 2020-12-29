CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner delights fans with never-before-released photos

Posted on

The star also shared a baby photo of her daughter Stormi after joining a popular Instagram challenge.

Kylie Jenner surprised her followers when she shared her never-before-seen photos during an Instagram challenge.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also shared a baby photo of her daughter Stormi after joining the popular ‘Post a photo of’ Instagram challenge.

It was a perfect gift for Kylie Jenner fans, taking a trip back in time with the makeup mogul as she shared stunning photos to delight them.

The 23-year-old ‘KUWTK’ star shared one of the featured snapshots in response to a fan request who wanted to see her ‘pregnant belly’.

Kylie posted an artistic red light photo of herself sitting on a bed in a crop top, flaunting her tummy while pregnant. In the picture, she is seen covering half of her face with her hair.

He also shared an adorable baby photo of Stormi when she was one week old. In the sweet photo, the girl can be seen sleeping on a cream-colored pillow.

