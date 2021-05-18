Kylie Jenner embarks on a brand new business with Kylie Swim!

Like a true businesswoman, Kylie Jenner embarks on a new adventure. Selling bikinis, with her brand Kylie Swim!

KYLIE JENNER IS A REAL BUSINESS WOMAN!

At just 21 years old, Kylie Jenner is at the head of a real empire! Make-up and then clothing line… It’s everywhere! Don’t displease some bad languages.

In 2019, the star was even crowned the youngest billionaire by Forbes magazine. A title that has since been taken away from him. The reason? Kylie Jenner is said to have “inflated” her sales figures.

A controversy had erupted on social media. Her half-sister Kim Kardashian had come to her rescue, defending her several times: “She made her own money for over a decade, put it in the bank and saved every penny. And then, when she decided what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a business.”

Nevertheless, the controversies do not stop the urge to undertake Kylie Jenner. Proof of this is, she recently filed her new brand, called Kylie Swim.

According to TMZ, she is preparing to release a collection of swimsuits. Accessories will also be created. But that’s not all!

Expect to see hats, towels, and outdoor blankets. A full range to enjoy long days on the beach!

A new business far from surprising for the star. Indeed, Kylie Jenner often shares her daily life on Instagram. The opportunity for her to show us her most beautiful curves in pretty bikinis.

Proud of her luscious body, Kylie Jenner recently appeared in a photo with her daughter Stormi. Both with a matching swimsuit! A beautiful shot on mother’s Day in the United States.

THE STAR IS A HAPPY MOM!

Became the girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner quickly became pregnant. In 2018, she gave birth to a baby girl Stormi. A real little treasure that fills it!

Nevertheless, this happy event did not save the couple from the influencer and the rap star. The two parents separated a year later in 2019. A shock on the planet people!

That said, the two exes are constantly being seen together. A rapprochement that reinforces the rumors around them. Indeed, the two parents would be back together.

A situation that changes his relationship with Tyga! In 2015, Kylie Jenner shocked the people’s world. And for good reason, she had formalized her relationship with the very sulfurous rapper.

A complicated situation since the rapper had parted ways with his baby mama Blac Chyna. An ex-girlfriend of Kim Kardashian… Enough to start a real war!

But that’s not all! The age difference, that is to say, nine years, between the two protagonists was also a bit taboo… As a result, the couple that was one of the most bankable in the game eventually split up.

Corridor noises also say that Tyga had cheated on Kylie. True or false? Only those concerned know this…