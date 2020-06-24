Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber : go for the blond

PHOTOS. The trend of hair of summer starts with : the blonde. The three brown Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber seems to have had a desire to put a little sunshine in their lives, and we love it. Follow the guide !

It’s official, June 20, we are officially in summer. Witness the rays of the sun and the warm temperatures that caress the French in these last days, the summer season got underway. And who says summer says necessarily the fashion trends that are unprecedented, the return of swimwear, but also the new trends in hair. Once more, the celebrities have given the “the”and we have on the trends to follow. This year, it turns out that the blonde.

Celebrities have been many that have fallen for the blond. After a short or long step to the salon, are, in particular, three to the left, to be tempted by a blonde of hair ; ideal for this summer season it must be said. Tuesday,June 23, Emily Ratajkowski published a story of her at the hair salon, aluminium foil in your head, in your account of Instagram. The british model 29 years of age, has been chosen by a sweep of the blonde highlights, his thick eyebrows are brown and his complexion is tanned. “I did it !”she pleased, thanking the brand of hair products Kerastase, for whom she is a muse. Interviewed by the american edition of the magazine It ISEmily Ratajkowski has revealed the scenes of his transformation, which has earned 7: 30 in the morning from work.

The effect of return from the beach of california

Always on the other side of the Atlantic, Kaia Gerber as has been seen in the blonde. The or model.s. 18-years of age, was photographed with her new color, and always the hair cut of the square, as we know it. Given that the Fashion Weeks and fashion events are cancelled this summer due to the health care crisis, the daughter of Cindy Crawford has decided to take the opportunity and have fun changing the head.

The other mode of icon and influenceuse she also opted for the blonde : Kylie Jenner. The star of reality tv and a business woman of 22 years, has posted a picture of her in his account of Instagram, in the support of Gucci. The mother of Stormi has opted for a platinum blonde color, that indicates – willingly and with their eyebrows brown. This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner is going “blonde”modeand, obviously, their fans approve. Clearly, the blonde sunny is THE trend for hair this summer. But if you also want to become a California Girl, to the attention of all of the same to find the correct shade and choose the right products.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news